Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About 8-Year Player

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Astros in Houston, Texas.

The Braves won by a score of 6-2.

Mauricio Dubón had two hits in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss spoke about Dubón when he met with the media (h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “We saw the amount of love and respect that was shown today from Mauricio Dubón. It’s clear that he’s so loved and cherished here in Houston. But how nice is it to have a guy who’s made such a huge impact in the season here with you guys?”

Weiss: “And he did a great job tonight. I’m sure there were a lot of emotions for him. And he really locked in and had some great at-bats, hit the ball really well. Yeah, everybody loves Doobie. The fans in Atlanta feel the same way. In a short period of time, he won them over… It’s great energy. He’s a really good player. Probably when you get down to it, one of our most valuable players this year with everything he’s done and accomplished and the versatility and all that… It was good to hear the fans welcoming him back.”

Looking At Dubón

Dubón is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He had been with the Astros for part of four seasons (and won the 2022 World Series title).

Before Atlanta and Houston, Dubón had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 90-64 record in 154 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 39-37 in 76 games on the road).

After the Astros, the Braves will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.