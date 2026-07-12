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Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Debut In Cardinals Game

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JULY 12: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Braves avoided getting swept, as they won by a score of 4-3.

Brewer Hicklen made his debut for the Braves, finishing with two hits and one RBI.

ATL Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Debut

GettyBrewer Hicklen #50 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

After the game, Hicklen made a heartfelt statement (via BravesVision).

Hicklen: “It’s such a blessing. I just think back to the journey that it’s taken to get here… I really can’t put into words how thankful I am for the Braves organization… As a kid, growing up in Alabama, there’s nothing more I wanted in life than to play for the Atlanta Braves.”

Looking At Hicklen

GettyBrewer Hicklen #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers smiles after stealing second base in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on September 06, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hicklen was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Sunday was his first MLB game since May 8, 2025.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Debut In Cardinals Game

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