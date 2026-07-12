Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Debut In Cardinals Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Braves avoided getting swept, as they won by a score of 4-3.

Brewer Hicklen made his debut for the Braves, finishing with two hits and one RBI.

ATL Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Debut

After the game, Hicklen made a heartfelt statement (via BravesVision).

Hicklen: “It’s such a blessing. I just think back to the journey that it’s taken to get here… I really can’t put into words how thankful I am for the Braves organization… As a kid, growing up in Alabama, there’s nothing more I wanted in life than to play for the Atlanta Braves.”

Looking At Hicklen

Hicklen was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Sunday was his first MLB game since May 8, 2025.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying: