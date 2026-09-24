Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Jason Heyward Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Currently, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves win. Mauricio Dubon with the tapper back to the mound gets it done, 3-2 over the Reds in 10.”

Former All-Star Jason Heyward Sends Out Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Reds, former Braves star Jason Heyward made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Happy birthday my love. One hundred years! 🎂❤️”

Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Wade, Jack Flaherty, Alex Bregman and Andruw Jones were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Heyward

Heyward was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Braves.

As a rookie, Heyward made the All-Star Game.

The Braves wrote (via X) on November 17, 2014: “The #Braves have acquired RHP Shelby Miller and RHP Tyrell Jenkins from the Cardinals in exchange for OF Jason Heyward and RHP Jordan Walden”

Following Atlanta, Heyward spent one season with the St. Louis Cardinals before a seven-year on the Chicago Cubs.

He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title.