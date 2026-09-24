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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Jason Heyward Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Jason Heyward #22 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 6, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Currently, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves win. Mauricio Dubon with the tapper back to the mound gets it done, 3-2 over the Reds in 10.”

Former All-Star Jason Heyward Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Turner Field on June 15, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Reds, former Braves star Jason Heyward made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Happy birthday my love. One hundred years! 🎂❤️”

Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Wade, Jack Flaherty, Alex Bregman and Andruw Jones were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Heyward

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field on May 15, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Heyward was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Braves.

As a rookie, Heyward made the All-Star Game.

The Braves wrote (via X) on November 17, 2014: “The #Braves have acquired RHP Shelby Miller and RHP Tyrell Jenkins from the Cardinals in exchange for OF Jason Heyward and RHP Jordan Walden”

GettyNational League All-Star Jason Heyward #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the 81st MLB All-Star Game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2010 in Anaheim, California.

Following Atlanta, Heyward spent one season with the St. Louis Cardinals before a seven-year on the Chicago Cubs.

He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Jason Heyward Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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