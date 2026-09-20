Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 3-Word Post During Astros Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They won by a score of 6-3.

The Braves will now look to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 3-Word Post

During their series with the Astros, Brewer Hicklen sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Coming Soon: Playoffs ⏱️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@zeke1729: “Glad you made it back up to the majors this year! Thank you for being the incredible person you are both on and off the field!”

@dg_mariposa_86: “Let’s goooo Bravos 🪓”

@michaelharrisiienjoyer5: “The flash”

@chrissymaecook: “Yeah!! Go Brewer!!”

@wileyfarrer7: “Need to get you in the line up way more”

Hicklen is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (and first with the Braves).

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Right now, Hicklen is batting .333 with nine hits, three RBIs and eight runs in 16 games this season.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding year as the top team in the National League East with a 91-64 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 40-37 in 77 games on the road).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “The Braves’s magic number is 1. They can win their seventh NL East title in the last nine years tomorrow with either a win or a Phillies loss.”

Following one more game with the Astros, the Braves will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Georgia.

Last season, the Braves missed the MLB playoffs.