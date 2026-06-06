Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Statement After Pirates Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They won by a score of 6-3.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Braves Manager Makes Ha-Seong Kim Statement

Kim has struggled in a big way this season.

After the team’s win over the Pirates, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Kim (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “You got a guy like Kim, who’s been a really good player in this league, and he’s trying to find his way… You try to walk that fine line of get him back up to speed, at the same time you’re trying to win games and guys are playing well… It’s a bit of a juggling act. I try to communicate with these guys everyday.”

Looking At Kim

Kim is in his second year playing for the Braves.

He is batting .102 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 14 games this season.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Ha-Seong Kim was in the lineup for 12 of the first 15 games played after he was activated. He’s started just two of the eight games that have followed. Weiss deserves credit for constructing his optimal lineup every day and Anthopoulos deserves credit for giving Weiss the confidence to prioritize production over finances.”

Before the Braves, Kim had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2023, he batted .260 with 140 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBI’s, 84 runs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games for San Diego.

Kim is in the middle of his sixth MLB season.

@929TheGame wrote (on June 4): “On The Morning Shift, the crew discusses why Ha-Seong Kim is still playing catch-up after returning to action. They break down the challenges of regaining timing, rhythm, and form during the season, and expectations.”

Braves Right Now

Despite Kim struggling, the Braves have been the best team in baseball this season.

They are the top team in the National League East with a 43-21 record in 64 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 20-11 in 31 games at home).