This Is How Braves Can Clinch Playoff Spot Today

The Atlanta Braves are on the doorstep of the MLB playoffs. They’re just trying to make sure they have a seat at the table.

As the end of the regular season nears, the Braves are entering the part of the calendar when they can begin clinching things related to the postseason.

And while the biggest prize can only be won in October, you have to get there first. Teams don’t take for granted the chance to clinch spots in the playoffs.

The Braves can make that happen on Friday.

Braves Clinching Scenarios

The Atlanta Braves have two paths to clinching a playoff berth based on results on Friday.

The simplest is this:

Braves win over Astros.

Atlanta’s magic number is 1, so they don’t actually need help. If they just beat the Astros, they’ll have it covered themselves.

Even if the Braves lose on Friday, though, they’ve still got another path for a clinch on this night:

Yankees win over Diamondbacks.

Arizona is still trying to win an NL Wild Card spot, but they’re just on the edge of being able to end up with the same record as the Braves if anything went wrong for Atlanta in the final week of the season. So a Diamondbacks loss bumps them just far enough away that they wouldn’t be able to keep the Braves out of a potential Wild Card spot.

For what it’s worth, the Braves can clinch the division soon, but not on Friday. The numbers suggest that Atlanta can first clinch the division on Saturday.

The Braves can clinch a Postseason berth on Friday with:

1) A win in Houston

OR

2) A D-backs loss to the Yankees

OR

3) Losses by the Padres today in Colorado and tomorrow vs. Marlins The Braves’ earliest division clinch date is Saturday — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 17, 2026

Braves Probable Pitchers

With a chance to clinch a postseason spot arriving Friday night, the Braves have to feel good about their pitching choice.

They’re sending Tyler Mahle to the mound against the Astros. Mahle has been lights out since being acquired in a trade from the San Francisco Giants.

The Astros will have righty Peter Lambert (8-9, 3.71 ERA) on the mound against Mahle on Friday.

On Saturday, it’s another matchup of right-handers as the Braves have Grant Holmes while the Astros have Hayden Wesneski.

The Sunday series finale brings out lefty Martin Perez for the Braves, while the Astros will have their ace on the bump that day in Hunter Brown.

Houston is still trying to win the AL West Division, so it’s a huge series for the Astros that they’ll be approaching with a lot of intensity as well. It should be a lot of fun in Houston’s Daikin Park.