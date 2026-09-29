How Mike Yastrzemski is Related to Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski made his playoff return on Tuesday.

The MLB veteran hadn’t appeared in the postseason in five years before trotting onto the field for the Atlanta Braves at home for the Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yastrzemski didn’t waste any time coming through, either.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Yastrzemski throttled a single up the middle to score a run and tie the game 1-1. Clearly, he was ready for the stage.

Him starting at all on Tuesday was a bold call, because he had a .155 batting average this season against lefties, and the left-handed Jesus Luzardo was on the mound for the Phillies.

The Braves decided to go with experience — and quite the baseball pedigree — and it worked out.

Is Mike Yastrzemski Related to Carl Yastrzemski?

Yes, Mike is related to the Boston Red Sox legend Carl.

Carl was an 18-time All-Star for the Red Sox. He won seven Gold Gloves and finished with the Triple Crown in the 1967 season.

As that would all suggest, Carl is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

How is Mike Yastrzemski Related to Carl?

Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Carl Yastrzemski.

It’s a relation that certainly has followed Mike throughout his baseball career, because you can’t exactly escape that last name.

Mike Yastrzemski Dad

Mike’s dad is actually also named Carl — Carl Yastrzemski Jr.

Carl Jr. played baseball at Florida State and made it up to Triple-A in his professional career.

Unfortunately, Carl Jr. died in 2004 because of surgical complications when Mike was 14.

More Yaz History

Mike Yastrzemski actually has homered multiple times in his career at Fenway Park, paying homage to his grandfather.

“The first one was like, super crazy, where I actually couldn’t believe that happened,” Mike said in 2024 to the Associated Press.

Mike calls his grandpa, “Papa Yaz.”

“One of the things that he’s done incredibly well as a grandfather is letting me have my career,” Mike said in 2024. “He’ll pick up the phone when I call, and if I ask him questions, he’ll answer. But he’s never forcing anything on me. He’s never suggesting anything. He’s always told me, ‘When in doubt, talk to your hitting coaches.'”

It’s certainly hard to find a better baseball role model. Carl is widely regarded as one of the best hitters in the history of baseball.

Mike never reached quite that level, but he’s carved out a great MLB career, and now he’s back on the playoff stage trying to continue to make a name for himself while making his family proud.