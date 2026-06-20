Injured Atlanta Braves Star Still Owed $49 Million After This Season

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 3-2.

Mauricio Dubón led the team with one hit and two RBIs.

Injured Atlanta Braves Star Still Owed $49 Million

Earlier this week, the Braves got hit with tough injury news.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 15: “Following a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister today, RHP Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks and then undergo a follow-up MRI. Provided that scan is clear, he will then begin a throwing progression.”

It’s worth noting that Strider is making $20 million this season.

He is also owed $44 million until the end of the 2028 season (with a $5 million buyout for 2029).

Before getting hurt, Strider (who is 27) had gone 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA in eight games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on October 10, 2022): “No one locks up their young stars more than Atlanta. The latest: Rookie starter Spencer Strider: 6 years, $75 million with a club option.”

Looking At Strider’s Career

Strider was picked in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Braves (and made the All-Star Game in 2023).

Over 98 career games, Strider has gone 43-26 with a 3.86 ERA.

Jesse Morse, M.D. (wrote on June 15): “Spencer Strider update The elbow surgeon who performs many Tommy John and primary repair elbow surgeries, Dr. Keith Meister, recommend Strider NOT have surgery and shut down throwing for 4 weeks and then reevaluate. Think 8-12 weeks. Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery and can return by end of season.”

Braves Right Now

While the Braves came into the night struggling as of late, they are still the top team in the National League East with a 47-27 record in 74 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten game (and are 23-13 in 36 games at home).

After the Brewers, the Braves will visit the San Diego Padres on Monday night in California.