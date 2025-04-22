Insider Mentions Braves’ $65 Million Slugger as Trade Candidate

The Atlanta Braves got off to a slow start and could look to shake up their roster with a major trade.

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield named one player from every MLB team that could be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. For the Braves, Schoenfield believes the Braves could look to deal slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

“It would be shocking not to see the Braves recover from this slow start, but if they don’t, Ozuna would be a fascinating player to consider,” Schoenfield wrote. “He’s in the final year of a five-year deal and the Braves already have a lot of future commitments on the books, so there’s no guarantee he’ll re-sign with Atlanta, especially since his production warrants a bigger salary than the $16 million he’s making this year.

“Ozuna was one of the best hitters in baseball last year and is off to an even better start in 2025, so while he’s limited to DH, he would fill a middle-of-the-order need for a DH-starved club (and given the lack of offense across the majors, this is a long list),” Schoenfield added.

As Schoenfield notes, Ozuna is in the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal, so Atlanta could look to move him and not risk him walking in free agency for nothing.

Ozuna is a slugging outfielder who will primarily be a DH going forward. To begin the 2025 season, Ozuna is hitting .323 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Ozuna Opens up on Final Year of Contract

Although Ozuna is in the final year of his deal, he says isn’t thinking about any of that.

Instead, Ozuna says he’s just focused on playing baseball and isn’t worried about his contract.

“I don’t think on that,” . “I just come in and give you my best, as usual, and then play the game, just have fun.”

Although being in a contract year can add some pressure, Ozuna doesn’t care. Instead, he doesn’t think it adds any pressure on him at all.

“Yeah, because you put pressure on yourself,” Ozuna added. “I don’t put pressure. I just go.”

Ozuna is a three-time All-Star.

Braves on Winning Streak

Atlanta enters play on April 22 on a four-game winning streak and is starting to turn it around.

The Braves are 9-13, and star infielder Austin Riley says the winning streak is giving the team much-needed confidence.

“I think the biggest thing we take from this is confidence, confidence that it’s in there,” Riley said. “We just got to keep plugging away. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker, meanwhile, believes the team is starting to believe in themselves.

“They start believing in themselves again and they relax,” Snitker said. “A relaxed player plays at his best. I think this can do nothing but help us going forward.”

Atlanta started the year 0-7 after being swept by the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Since the first two series, the Braves have gone 9-6 to get back into contention.