Braves Insider Pitches Selling Off All-Star Second Baseman

The Atlanta Braves are at a crossroads. After snapping a seven-game losing streak on Monday with a 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, the once-mighty Braves remain 13.5 games out of first in the NL East and face the very real possibility of becoming sellers at this year’s trade deadline. And according to MLB.com insider Mark Bowman, it might be time for Atlanta to consider moving one of its longest-tenured stars.

In a column published before the end of the losing streak, Bowman didn’t just suggest shopping for pending free agent Marcell Ozuna. He took it a step further, naming second baseman Ozzie Albies—and closer Raisel Iglesias—as players the Braves should make available if the team can’t claw its way back into the playoff picture by July 31.

“The Braves should also make second baseman Ozzie Albies and closer Raisel Iglesias available,” Bowman wrote. “But Ozuna would garner the best return.“

Albies’ Value Has Shifted—But He’s Still a Draw

Albies isn’t putting up All-Star numbers in 2025. Through 65 games, he’s hitting just .236 with a .314 on-base percentage and .344 slugging—good for a .658 OPS. That’s a steep drop from his .849 OPS in 2023 when he last made the All-Star team.

But there’s still reason to believe in the 28-year-old second baseman. He recently reached base in 24 consecutive games and he just picked up his 1,000th career hit, a reminder that even in a down year, Albies brings consistency, experience, and clutch gene to the table.

His contract? It’s even more appealing. Albies is signed through 2025 and has two club options for 2026 and 2027 at just $7 million apiece—a bargain for a three-time All-Star who’s still in his prime.

Why Trading Albies Isn’t Crazy

If the Braves were rebuilding, Albies would be an easy piece to retain—a still-young, team-friendly leader who’s been through it all in Atlanta. But Bowman’s suggestion reflects a different reality: Atlanta might be better off retooling on the fly and selling high on veterans whose value is based more on reputation than results.

Albies, as beloved as he is, fits that mold. His offensive metrics have dipped. His slugging percentage is down nearly 200 points from his Silver Slugger season in 2019. And with a 28-37 record and a brutal NL East gauntlet to climb, Atlanta may have no choice but to shake things up.

That doesn’t mean dumping players for the sake of it—but it does mean listening if a contender with a second base void wants to buy low on Albies and is willing to part with a legitimate prospect in return.

What Could Albies Fetch?

That’s the million-dollar question. Albies’ appeal comes from his ceiling, his contract, and his leadership pedigree. There aren’t many second basemen on the trade market with his resume and controllability. While he may not net a top-10 prospect alone, he could headline a package that helps restock Atlanta’s system or bolster a future rotation.

The real wild card is how much value teams place on Albies’ name and potential bounce-back. There’s risk on both ends, but for the Braves, it may be a necessary gamble if this season continues to unravel.

Deadline Clock Is Ticking

Atlanta has seven weeks to right the ship. But if they’re still under .500 by mid-July, hard decisions will need to be made. And according to Bowman, that includes seriously entertaining offers for one of the most popular players in recent franchise history.

Albies has given the Braves everything for nearly a decade. But with the team at a tipping point, even long-standing fan favorites aren’t off-limits.