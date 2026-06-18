Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Insider Provides Latest Update On Michael Harris Injury

  • 135 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds second base after hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept by the San Francisco Giants (at Truist Park).

They most recently lost by a score of 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Michael Harris got hurt during the start of Tuesday’s game (that got postponed).

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 16: “OF Michael Harris II was removed from tonight’s game due to lower back tightness.”

He was not in the lineup for Wednesday night’s loss.

Braves Insider Provides Latest Update On Michael Harris

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on his way to score during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com sent out a post (via X).

Bowman wrote: “Michael Harris II felt better than expected yesterday. With the strong possibility today’s game is rained out, this could be another day of rest. When his back tightened on June 5, he pinch hit on June 7 and was back in the lineup on June 9. We’ll see if this latest back ailment calls for a similar timetable”

Harris is batting .306 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 68 games.

He is in his 5th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves walks in the dugout during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Despite injuries to key players this season, the Braves have been one of the elite teams in baseball.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone just 4-6 (but they are 22-13 in 35 games at home).

Kevin Keneely wrote (on June 17): “the Braves have lost six of their last seven games and have lost the only two games they scored more than 3 runs during that span. Division lead down to 6.5 games”

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants following the suspension of the game at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After one more game with the Giants, the Braves will remain in Georgia to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The Braves missed the 2025 MLB playoffs, but they have looked like a true contender so far this season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Insider Provides Latest Update On Michael Harris Injury

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x