Atlanta Braves Insider Provides Latest Update On Michael Harris Injury

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept by the San Francisco Giants (at Truist Park).

They most recently lost by a score of 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Michael Harris got hurt during the start of Tuesday’s game (that got postponed).

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 16: “OF Michael Harris II was removed from tonight’s game due to lower back tightness.”

He was not in the lineup for Wednesday night’s loss.

Braves Insider Provides Latest Update On Michael Harris

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com sent out a post (via X).

Bowman wrote: “Michael Harris II felt better than expected yesterday. With the strong possibility today’s game is rained out, this could be another day of rest. When his back tightened on June 5, he pinch hit on June 7 and was back in the lineup on June 9. We’ll see if this latest back ailment calls for a similar timetable”

Harris is batting .306 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 68 games.

He is in his 5th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves

Despite injuries to key players this season, the Braves have been one of the elite teams in baseball.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone just 4-6 (but they are 22-13 in 35 games at home).

Kevin Keneely wrote (on June 17): “the Braves have lost six of their last seven games and have lost the only two games they scored more than 3 runs during that span. Division lead down to 6.5 games”

After one more game with the Giants, the Braves will remain in Georgia to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The Braves missed the 2025 MLB playoffs, but they have looked like a true contender so far this season.