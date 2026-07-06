Insider Reveals Braves Potential Trade Package for Ace Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are expected to look to bolster their pitching staff ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Atlanta is one of the top teams in baseball and should look to bolster its rotation. The Braves have plenty of assets to get a deal done, and former MLB GM and now insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan the best fit for the Braves.

“The Braves are searching for a starting pitcher who is worthy of a Game 2 playoff series nod. Their top trade targets have to include Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, José Soriano, Reid Detmers, Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, Sandy Alcántara, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Robbie Ray. Best fit: Joe Ryan, RHP, Minnesota Twins,” Bowden wrote.

As for what the Braves would give up, Bowden believes Atlanta would give up multiple MLB-ready prospects to acquire Ryan.

“It would probably take two of JR Ritchie, Cam Caminiti, and Didier Fuentes to pry Ryan away from Minnesota,” Bowden added.

Ryan has a mutual option for the 2027 season, but he can’t be a free agent until after the 2027 season. The right-hander is a two-time MLB All-Star and is a front-of-the-rotation starter. He could slide in after Chris Sale and bolster the Braves’ pitching staff.

Ryan is 6-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Ryan Hopeful to Stay With Twins

Although Minnesota is struggling, Ryan is hopeful to stay with the Twins.

The right-hander’s name has come up in trade rumors for years now. Yet, he hasn’t been moved, but this could very well be the year he gets dealt. However, Ryan makes it clear that his focus is on helping the Twins win games to get into playoff contention.

“We’ve got a good stretch this month ahead of us to put our foot down and put ourselves in a spot to add in a month,” Ryan told reporters. “Keep going from there and play baseball as long as we can this year, keep it rolling.”

Yet, Twins reporter Dan Hayes of The Athletic believes Minnesota would be wise to be sellers and get a haul for Ryan.

“Conventional wisdom says the Twins should sell. Ryan would bring an absurdly good return. Because he’s a potential impact catcher, Jeffers is likely to fetch more than a typical return for a rental,” Hayes wrote. “Rather than making costly adds to compete in a watered-down AL, various other pieces could easily be peddled, setting the Twins up with even more young talent for the future.”

Ryan has spent his entire MLB career with the Twins. Minnesota acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays while he was a prospect for Nelson Cruz and Calvin Faucher.

Insider Expects Braves to Add Pitching

Atlanta is one of the top teams in the MLB, and Buster Olney expects them to add.

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for August 3, and Olney said he expects the Braves to add some pitching.

“They’ll both get starting pitchers, I’m pretty convinced of that,” Olney said of the Braves and Phillies.. “This is good news for the Braves and for the Phillies. I think among all the positions in baseball, the one that is going to have the highest volume of available talent is going to be starting pitcher. Right now, teams are starved for right-handed hitters.

“But with starting pitching — besides Skubal — there actually could be a number of names. Joe Ryan, Robbie Ray is going to be out there, there could be 8-12 guys who are out there.”

The Braves are 52-36 and 3 games up on the Phillies for the top spot.