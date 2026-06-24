Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Franchise

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 7-6 (and have lost the first two games in the series).

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves World Series Champion had been released by his current team.

The Kansas City Royals have let go of Luke Jackson.

MLB.com wrote: “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Luke Jackson.”

Jackson had been on a Minor League deal with Kansas City.

He went 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 10 Triple-A games for the franchise.

Jackson had also spent time with the New York Mets organization this season.

The 34-year-old had been coming off a season where he played (in the MLB) for the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

He went 2-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 52 games.

Looking At Jackson’s Entire Career