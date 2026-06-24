Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Franchise

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
They lost by a score of 7-6 (and have lost the first two games in the series).
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released
GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves World Series Champion had been released by his current team.
MLB.com wrote: “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Luke Jackson.”
Jackson had been on a Minor League deal with Kansas City.
He went 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 10 Triple-A games for the franchise.
GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Will Smith #51 on the field after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Jackson had also spent time with the New York Mets organization this season.
GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.They lost by a score of 7-6 (and have lost the first two games in the series).Atlanta Braves World Series Champion ReleasedAlso on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves World Series Champion had been […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Franchise