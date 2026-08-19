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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still Available After Recent Release From Royals

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ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks back to William Contreras #24 at the conclusion of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on May 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Twins in Minnesota.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

The Braves will now look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday afternoon.

Gabe Burns of AJC wrote: “This is the first time the Braves have lost a series at Target Field. The Phillies won again, so the National League East lead is down to 5.5.”

Braves World Series Champion Still Available

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates on the field after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

With just over one month left in the 2026 MLB season, it’s worth noting that a former Braves World Series Champion is still a free agent.

As of August 19, Luke Jackson is available to sign with any team in the league.

He was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization in June.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Luke Jackson.”

Jackson did not appear in a game for the Royals (at the MLB level).

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after recording the final out of the game against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on July 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson has yet to appear in an MLB game for any team during the 2026 season.

He is coming off a year where he spent time with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At Jackson

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on March 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jackson was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

His most notable tenure was with the Braves.

In 2021, he helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Getty(L-R) Joc Pederson #22, Luke Jackson #77, and Adam Duvall #14 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Jackson has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants over his 10 seasons at the MLB level.

He is 24-16 with a 4.22 ERA in 390 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 74-52 record in 126 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still Available After Recent Release From Royals

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