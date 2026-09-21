3-Year Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves have the day off following a three-game series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

The Braves swept the series (and clinched the National League East division title).

3-Year Braves Player Suddenly Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote: “Minnesota Twins designated C Alex Jackson for assignment.”

Jackson is in the middle of his first season with the Twins.

He is batting .304 with 21 hits, one home run, five RBIs and 12 runs in 33 games this year.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team claims him this week.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@tlschwerz: “Just to be clear, the Twins DFA’d Alex Jackson and not a single MLB team wanted him. They then selected him again again on August 17th while in the midst of a playoff race. In the last month, he has taken up a roster spot while getting FOUR plate appearances. He has now been DFA’d again. You cannot make up how bad Zoll and Shelton are at this.”

Aaron Gleeman: “Alex Jackson was on the Twins’ active roster for 44 games after August 1 and received a grand total of five plate appearances while making zero starts.”

@thetwinsguy: “Love seeing Sabato get the call up. Dude has deserved it for a long while. The Alex Jackson situation needs to be studied. Kept him around to sit on the bench, keeping other guys at AAA for months, and then just DFA him as the season ends. Weird, weird organization. #MNTwins”

Looking At Jackson

Jackson was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

Following Atlanta, the 30-year-old had stops with the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles (and Twins).