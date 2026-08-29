Former Atlanta Braves 15-HR Outfielder Quickly Signs With Yankees

Earlier this week, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic became a free agent after being designated for assignment and then released by the Texas Rangers. Now, the former Braves outfielder has quickly found his new home.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced that Kelenic has signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees. In addition, the Triple-A club shared that the former Braves outfielder has been assigned to their roster.

Former Braves’ Jarred Kelenic Having a Tough 2026 Season in the Majors

Kelenic has had his struggles this season in the majors. In 36 games split between the Chicago White Sox and Rangers this campaign, he has posted one home run, four RBI, and a .219 batting average. Overall, he has had his troubles at the plate while in the majors this campaign, but will be looking for the chance to change that with the Yankees. However, he will first need to have his contract selected before getting the opportunity to do so.

While Kelenic has struggled this season in the majors, he has had success down in Triple-A. In 63 Triple-A games this season, he has posted 13 home runs, 42 RBI, and a .310 batting average. With numbers like these, he has the potential to be a decent pickup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Looking Back at Kelenic’s Time With the Braves

Kelenic spent two seasons with the Braves from 2024 to 2025. During the 2024 campaign with Atlanta, he hit a career-high 15 home runs, while recording a .231 batting average and 45 RBI. Overall, he showed decent potential during that season with Atlanta.

However, his 2024 success did not translate over to last season for Atlanta. In 24 games with the Braves last season, he recorded two home runs, two RBI, and a very low .167 batting average. His time with Atlanta ended in October of last season, as he opted to become a free agent after being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.