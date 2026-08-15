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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Jim Jarvis Change Amid Slump During D-Backs Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Jim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves looks on before his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back in their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home).

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday night.

Jim Jarvis had one strikeout and no hits in two at-bats.

Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change Amid Slump

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves throws to third base in the first inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/15 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

Jarvis has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie got off to a strong start to his MLB career.

That said, he has fallen into a slump as of late.

Right now, Jarvis is batting .218 with 22 hits, 11 RBIs and 10 runs in 34 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammate Mike Yastrzemski #18 after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RileyDaGoat_: “This lineup compared to the RHP lineup is night and day”

@blindmansports: “This lineup feels right!”

@drew_dank: “Please just do this everyday”

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after driving in a run on a fielder’s choice in the tenth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. Jarvis reached second base on an error on the play.

@GregMBraves: “Why does Acuna continue to lead off or bat #2? Move him down. Does Weiss see differently?”

@JackRabbit66739: “Dubon at SS, Ronald leading off and in Right field!! This is what we like to see ATL UP. 🔥”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a double during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into the night as the top team in the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at home).

After the Diamondbacks, the Braves will visit the Twins on Monday in Minnesota.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Jim Jarvis Change Amid Slump During D-Backs Series

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