Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Jim Jarvis Change Amid Slump During D-Backs Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back in their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home).

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday night.

Jim Jarvis had one strikeout and no hits in two at-bats.

Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change Amid Slump

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/15 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

Jarvis has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie got off to a strong start to his MLB career.

That said, he has fallen into a slump as of late.

Right now, Jarvis is batting .218 with 22 hits, 11 RBIs and 10 runs in 34 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RileyDaGoat_: “This lineup compared to the RHP lineup is night and day”

@blindmansports: “This lineup feels right!”

@drew_dank: “Please just do this everyday”

@GregMBraves: “Why does Acuna continue to lead off or bat #2? Move him down. Does Weiss see differently?”

@JackRabbit66739: “Dubon at SS, Ronald leading off and in Right field!! This is what we like to see ATL UP. 🔥”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night as the top team in the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at home).

After the Diamondbacks, the Braves will visit the Twins on Monday in Minnesota.