Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change Before Mets Series

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently dropped two out of three games to the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

That said, they won by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Jim Jarvis (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Braves Announce Jarvis Change

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/10 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Jarvis has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order on Monday.

The 25-year-old rookie comes into the series batting .234 with 22 hits, one home run, 11 RBIs and nine runs in 31 games.

He was picked in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft (out of Alabama) by the Detroit Tigers.

So far, Jarvis has been a very intriguing addition to the Braves at shortstop.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the series at the top of the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 39-20 in 59 games at home).

Following their three-game series with the Mets, the Braves will remain at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday (they are off on Thursday).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

On the other side, the Mets have had a very tough 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League East with a 52-67 record in 119 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 6-4 (and they are 27-33 in 60 games on the road).

Following the Braves, they will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Citi Field (they are off on Thursday).