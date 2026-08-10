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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change Before Mets Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Jim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves looks on before his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently dropped two out of three games to the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

That said, they won by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Jim Jarvis (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Braves Announce Jarvis Change

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/10 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Jarvis has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order on Monday.

The 25-year-old rookie comes into the series batting .234 with 22 hits, one home run, 11 RBIs and nine runs in 31 games.

He was picked in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft (out of Alabama) by the Detroit Tigers.

So far, Jarvis has been a very intriguing addition to the Braves at shortstop.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after getting a strike out to end a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Braves come into the series at the top of the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 39-20 in 59 games at home).

Following their three-game series with the Mets, the Braves will remain at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday (they are off on Thursday).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits a three-run RBI double in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On the other side, the Mets have had a very tough 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League East with a 52-67 record in 119 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 6-4 (and they are 27-33 in 60 games on the road).

Following the Braves, they will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Citi Field (they are off on Thursday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change Before Mets Series

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