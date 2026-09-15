LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Former Los Angeles Dodger Joc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches during player introductions prior to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The Braves lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday.
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News
Also on Tuesday, a former Braves World Series Champion got bad news with his current MLB team.
The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.
They have lost six out of their last ten games.
Looking At The Rangers Right Now
On the other side, the Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 74-76 record in 150 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.The Braves lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday.Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad NewsAlso on Tuesday, a former Braves World Series Champion got bad news with his current MLB team.Jeff Wilson […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team