Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Braves lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News

Also on Tuesday, a former Braves World Series Champion got bad news with his current MLB team.

Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports wrote: “Joc Pederson has a small fracture in his left hand. He’s hoping the swelling goes down in a few days and that he will play again this season.”

Pederson is in the middle of his second season playing for the Rangers.

He is batting .235 with 88 hits, 26 home runs, 53 RBIs, 56 runs and two stolen bases in 136 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Pederson News

Here’s what people were saying:

@sportz_nutt51: “Joc Peterson could be done for the season.”

@Hicks45J: “Man that’s a tough break for the Rangers. I hope he can fight the pain and comeback.”

@greggorox: “That stinks. Doubt he’ll be of help the rest of the way.”

@NoMoreMisteaks: “Joc itching to return”

@BricePaterik: “Oh that’s not good”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Rangers Right Now

On the other side, the Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 74-76 record in 150 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.