Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Former Los Angeles Dodger Joc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches during player introductions prior to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Braves lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News

GettyJoc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers falls to the ground after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also on Tuesday, a former Braves World Series Champion got bad news with his current MLB team.

Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports wrote:Joc Pederson has a small fracture in his left hand. He’s hoping the swelling goes down in a few days and that he will play again this season.”

Pederson is in the middle of his second season playing for the Rangers.

He is batting .235 with 88 hits, 26 home runs, 53 RBIs, 56 runs and two stolen bases in 136 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Pederson News

GettyJoc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers warms up on deck during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

@sportz_nutt51: “Joc Peterson could be done for the season.”

@Hicks45J: “Man that’s a tough break for the Rangers. I hope he can fight the pain and comeback.”

@greggorox: “That stinks. Doubt he’ll be of help the rest of the way.”

GettyJoc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@NoMoreMisteaks: “Joc itching to return”

@BricePaterik: “Oh that’s not good”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Rangers Right Now

GettyJacob Latz #67 and Elias Diaz #35 of the Texas Rangers celebrate a 7-6 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

On the other side, the Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 74-76 record in 150 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x