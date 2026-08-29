Injured Atlanta Braves Former All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently won by a score of 6-4 on Friday night.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Acuña 3-for-3 with three runs and Harris 2-for-3, HR, three RBIs. Iglesias save No. 29. Braves beat Rockies 6-4 for fifth straight win. 68-2 when leading after 8, 19-5 at home since the break. 80-55.”

Injured Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, injured Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Jiménez wrote: “Getting closer every day. Still work to do, but after everything it took to get here, moments like this mean a little more. One day at a time. Keep building. ⚾️🙏🏽”

There were over 1,600 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Shane Greene: “Keep Fighting my brother ✈️”

@wallythegreatest: “come back to the A after this szn , you are vital to our bullpen bro”

@coachchrisbaseball1: “🔥let’s go ! Atlanta needs you! You’re a warrior”

@thepelagicsal: “🥰 Keep grinding, Joe! Closer every day…”

@sir.cjt: “Keep scraping big dawg! 🔥🔥🔥 you’re gonna get what’s due to you!! 🤘🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

@sfcnogo: “Can’t wait for you to be back”

Looking At Jiménez

Jiménez last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He has played eight years with the Detroit Tigers (six) and Braves (two).

In 2018, Jiménez made the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB.com wrote (on June 13): “Missed 2025 while recovering from left knee surgery and he had a cleanup procedure in November. Was in New York on June 13 for a doctor’s visit when Atlanta played the Mets.”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 80-55 record in 135 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 46-23 in 69 games at home).