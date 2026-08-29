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Injured Atlanta Braves Former All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Joe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently won by a score of 6-4 on Friday night.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Acuña 3-for-3 with three runs and Harris 2-for-3, HR, three RBIs. Iglesias save No. 29. Braves beat Rockies 6-4 for fifth straight win. 68-2 when leading after 8, 19-5 at home since the break. 80-55.”

Injured Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJoe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at the conclusion of the 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on June 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this week, injured Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Jiménez wrote: “Getting closer every day. Still work to do, but after everything it took to get here, moments like this mean a little more. One day at a time. Keep building. ⚾️🙏🏽”

There were over 1,600 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Shane Greene: “Keep Fighting my brother ✈️”

@wallythegreatest: “come back to the A after this szn , you are vital to our bullpen bro”

@coachchrisbaseball1: “🔥let’s go ! Atlanta needs you! You’re a warrior”

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves congratulates Joe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves after a scoreless eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 10, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

@thepelagicsal: “🥰 Keep grinding, Joe! Closer every day…”

@sir.cjt: “Keep scraping big dawg! 🔥🔥🔥 you’re gonna get what’s due to you!! 🤘🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

@sfcnogo: “Can’t wait for you to be back”

Looking At Jiménez

GettyPitcher Joe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the last out of the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jiménez last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He has played eight years with the Detroit Tigers (six) and Braves (two).

In 2018, Jiménez made the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB.com wrote (on June 13): “Missed 2025 while recovering from left knee surgery and he had a cleanup procedure in November. Was in New York on June 13 for a doctor’s visit when Atlanta played the Mets.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at the conclusion of the 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 80-55 record in 135 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 46-23 in 69 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Atlanta Braves Former All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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