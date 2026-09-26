Former MLB All-Star Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves are coming off a 3-0 loss on Friday.

Former All-Star Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

With the 2026 regular season over on Sunday, it’s worth noting that Joe Jiménez will be a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 31-year-old has not pitched in an MLB game since the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 15): “Began rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sept. 15. Longshot to pitch for Atlanta in 2026, but is getting a chance to pitch for the first time since undergoing the first of three knee surgeries after the 2024 season.”

Looking At Jiménez

Jiménez had spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2018, he made the MLB All-Star Game.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Braves before the 2023 season.

MLB.com wrote on December 7, 2022: “Detroit Tigers traded RHP Joe Jiménez and cash to Atlanta Braves for 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham.”

With the Braves, Jiménez has gone 1-8 with a 2.81 ERA in 128 games.

It will be interesting to see how his free agency goes due to his long absence.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves had been coming off a tough 2025 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They have already won the National League East division title.

Right now, the Braves are 93-67 in 160 games.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “The Braves have won the NL East for the seventh time in the past nine years.”

The Braves last won a World Series title in 2021.