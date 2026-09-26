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Former MLB All-Star Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves are coming off a 3-0 loss on Friday.

Former All-Star Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

GettyJoe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California.

With the 2026 regular season over on Sunday, it’s worth noting that Joe Jiménez will be a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 31-year-old has not pitched in an MLB game since the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 15): “Began rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sept. 15. Longshot to pitch for Atlanta in 2026, but is getting a chance to pitch for the first time since undergoing the first of three knee surgeries after the 2024 season.”

Looking At Jiménez

GettyJoe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at the conclusion of the 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on June 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jiménez had spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2018, he made the MLB All-Star Game.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Braves before the 2023 season.

MLB.com wrote on December 7, 2022: “Detroit Tigers traded RHP Joe Jiménez and cash to Atlanta Braves for 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham.”

GettyJoe Jimenez #77 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League pitches in the fourth inning against the National League during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

With the Braves, Jiménez has gone 1-8 with a 2.81 ERA in 128 games.

It will be interesting to see how his free agency goes due to his long absence.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled from the game by manager Walt Weiss after his 200th strikeout of the season during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves had been coming off a tough 2025 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They have already won the National League East division title.

Right now, the Braves are 93-67 in 160 games.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “The Braves have won the NL East for the seventh time in the past nine years.”

The Braves last won a World Series title in 2021.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former MLB All-Star Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

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