Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Honest Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Braves lost by a score of 7-3.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Chipper Jones Makes Honest Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

Despite the slow night on Monday, Acuña Jr. has been playing much better as of late.

In a recent interview with Rates & Barrels, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about the former MVP.

Jones: “I think one point needs to be brought up about Ronnie. He’s struggled pretty much the whole year, and now he is so excited and so happy that he’s finally out of this little funk. That he’s back and healthy from his early season injuries. It took him a while to get going, but better late than never. And this is a really good time to get going. And I just really think he’s excited to be out of that little funk that he was in and helping contribute to the Braves winning baseball games, because for so long, much of this season it’s been Olson, it’s been Michael Harris… and guys like Ronnie and Riley have really struggled to become an intricate part of this club being successful. And now they’re starting to, and they’re pretty happy about the spot that they’re in.”

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Looking At Acuña Jr.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He has dealt with several injuries this season.

That said, the 28-year-old is batting .255 with 95 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, 56 runs and 20 stolen bases in 98 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-36 in 73 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Cubs, the Braves will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then visit Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Friday night.