Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Being Paid $20 Million This Season

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series at Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox.

They are coming off a 7-6 win on Tuesday.

That said, Ha-Seong Kim finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Being Paid $20 Million

Kim has struggled in a big way since returning from injury.

He is currently batting .105 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 11 games this season.

It’s also worth noting that Kim is being paid $20 million by the Braves this year.

Kim is in his second year with the Braves.

He is coming off a season where he batted .234 with 40 hits, five home runs, 17 RBI’s, 19 runs and six stolen bases in 48 games for the Rays and Braves.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the San Diego Padres over six seasons in the MLB.

Social Media Reacts To Kim’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim:

@paceball__: “The Braves might be in the market for a new SS at the trade deadline. Ha-Seong Kim Season Stats: 0 HR 2 RBI .105 AVG | .209 OBP | .314 OPS Pace: 0 HR / 21 RBI”

Hammer Territory Podcast: “It’s been a discouraging first few weeks for Ha-Seong Kim, but you have to keep playing him.”

@Wizard_Mer1in: “Ha-Seong Kim is not a 20 million dollar SS”

@Craigcooper3434: “Ha Seong Kim needs to be DFA’d tonight !! Looks totally lost at the plate .. Having Leon behind him in lineup tonight you got two guys batting .105 and .100 respectively . At least Baldwin is about to replace Leon . Let’s make a move Braves at SS or let Dubon stay there”

@SportsTalkATL: “Best thing Ha-Seong Kim has done this season is lay down a bunt and I hate bunting”