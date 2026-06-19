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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Brewers Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series at Truist Park.

The Braves have struggled as of late, and are coming off back-to-back losses to the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on September 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/19 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón CF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

Ha-Seong Kim remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The 30-year-old is batting just .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 19 games this season.

He is in his second year with the Braves.

Before Atlanta, Kim had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves grabs his bat from Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@ZGiven71084: “Okay this lineup is the best we can probably put together right now.”

Kevin Keneely:Jacob Misiorowski has only allowed ONE run over his last eight starts. And this Braves offense ranks bottom-6 over the last five weeks”

@PhilNull: “Bottom of the order actually doesn’t look terrible, though facing Misiorowski, we are gonna have to really dig deep to have a chance here.”

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@BeaneaterB: “I’d complain about this lineup, but the Miz is pitching and I don’t think it really matters. But we have to add a bat or two at the deadline.”

@ChoppinBravos: “This is absolute nightmare fuel. Dom hitting cleanup then 4 straight of- Riley, Yaz, Eli and Mateo. It’s not good Harris can’t go, it’s also not good they won’t IL him and it’s not good they are carrying Tellez. We went from this depth and roster is amazing to what do we do ! And fast.”

@ScottCampbell13: “What a lineup vs the best pitcher in baseball”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Brewers Series

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