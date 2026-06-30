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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Cardinals Series

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on May 14, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 3-2 (on Sunday).

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one walk.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Ha-Seong Kim has hit .068 (5-for-71). One of his five hits was a squeeze bunt. He went 4-for-31 (.129 BA) through his first nine games. He is hitless in his past 27 at-bats. Sandy Leon, who was DFA’d on June 18, has more hits (2) this month than Kim (1).”

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim #7 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/30 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF E. White RF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Braves (and is struggling in a big way).

Social Media Reacts To Kim’s Struggles

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim’s struggles:

@MashburnJf: “Time to cut bait. If you’re playing Austin R you can’t have more automatic outs.”

@MichaelWic43587: “Time to cut him loose and move on. The way this offense is performing, he can’t be out there.”

@nccat640bop: “Kim needs to stay on the bench until he can be traded. Take a loss!! Put Mateo in at ss. With playing everyday Mateo will probably get more hit than Kim. Heck a pitcher could probably do better than Kim. And we need another outfielder. I like Yazz but he can’t hit”

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-14 in 48 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Cardinals Series

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