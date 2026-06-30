Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 3-2 (on Sunday).

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one walk.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Ha-Seong Kim has hit .068 (5-for-71). One of his five hits was a squeeze bunt. He went 4-for-31 (.129 BA) through his first nine games. He is hitless in his past 27 at-bats. Sandy Leon, who was DFA’d on June 18, has more hits (2) this month than Kim (1).”

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/30 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF E. White RF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Braves (and is struggling in a big way).

Social Media Reacts To Kim’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim’s struggles:

@MashburnJf: “Time to cut bait. If you’re playing Austin R you can’t have more automatic outs.”

@MichaelWic43587: “Time to cut him loose and move on. The way this offense is performing, he can’t be out there.”

@nccat640bop: “Kim needs to stay on the bench until he can be traded. Take a loss!! Put Mateo in at ss. With playing everyday Mateo will probably get more hit than Kim. Heck a pitcher could probably do better than Kim. And we need another outfielder. I like Yazz but he can’t hit”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-14 in 48 games at home).