Insider Links Braves to Make Bold Decision on $20M Infielder

The Atlanta Braves could move on from a struggling infielder after the MLB Trade Deadline.

Atlanta signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal to be the team’s starting shortstop after he was claimed off waivers in September. However, he had wrist surgery in the offseason, and since coming back, he’s struggled to hit.

As Kim is back on a rehab assignment, there are questions about his future. And, Braves insider Jesus Cano of The Athletic believes Kim could be off the roster by the time he comes back.

“The simple solution, once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns: make Dubón the new starting shortstop. I know everyone is on the Jim Jarvis juice right now, and rightfully so, but Dubón is playing more consistently than previously in his career. The leash on Kim is probably the shortest it’s been all season, and if he can’t figure it out when he returns, I don’t even know whether he’ll be on this team in two months,” Cano wrote.

Kim is hitting .068 with 0 home runs and 3 RBIs this season. And, if the Braves are true World Series contenders, giving him at-bats isn’t wise, so Atlanta could eat the rest of the contract and release him.

But Kim will be given a chance to prove he can turn his offense around on his rehab assignment. And, if he does, it would be a boost to Atlanta’s offense, but Cano believes the team should move on from him.

Braves Manager Hopeful Kim Gets Back on Track

During Kim’s slump at the plate, Braves manager Walt Weiss made an honest admission about his future.

Before Kim got injured and was sent on a rehab assignment, Weiss made it clear that he wouldn’t get as much playing time.

“There’s no secret sauce or anything to get guys through their struggles. I mean, he works every day. We’ve had multiple conversations and he’s just trying to find his way. It’s been a struggle for him. I’m sure he’s more frustrated than anybody. But I’m going to continue to mix and match and see if he can find his way. You know, the other guys are going to get opportunities, too. That’s all we can do,” Weiss said.

If Kim can find his swing during the rehab assignment, it would be a big boost to the Braves’ offense. But if he doesn’t, his time in Atlanta will likely be over as he will be DFA’d.

Atlanta Expected to be Aggressive Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Braves have struggled as of late, but still remain atop the NL East.

Atlanta should be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline, as the team is looking to add to its starting rotation, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

“Despite losing 19 of their final 29 games before the All-Star break, the Braves still have a slim advantage atop the National League East standings,” Bowman wrote. “But to remain there, they need to address a starting rotation that has been a concern going back to the offseason. The team’s other warts have become more visible as Atlanta’s starting pitchers have produced a 5.24 ERA over the past 48 games.

“The good news is the Braves have the financial flexibility and prospect capital necessary to pursue any of the top players available on this year’s trade market.”

Atlanta is 55-40 and has a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.