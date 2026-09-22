Polarizing Atlanta Braves Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will be back in action when they host the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

They had the day off on Monday following a series where they swept the Houston Astros (in Texas).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Braves rotation vs. Reds: JR Ritchie (Tuesday) Chris Sale (Wednesday) Tyler Mahle (Thursday) This lines up Sale and Mahle to both make their first postseason start with one extra day of rest.”

Polarizing Atlanta Braves Player Will Be A Free Agent

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a notable Braves player will be a free agent this winter.

Ha-Seong Kim (who is in his second year with the Braves) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is making $20 million this year.

Looking At Kim

Due to his high salary (and poor play), Kim became a very polarizing player for Braves fans.

That said, he has played better during the second half of the season.

Right now, Kim is batting .119 with 14 hits, nine RBIs, eight runs and two stolen bases in 47 games.

Before the Braves, Kim spent time playing for the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays over six total seasons at the MLB level.

During the 2023 season (with the Padres), Kim batted .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games.

The 30-year-old will be an intriguing free agent, as there will likely be teams who are willing to take a chance on him (at a much discounted salary).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are 92-64 in 156 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 51-27 in 78 games at home).

Following the Reds, the Braves will finish their regular season against the Miami Marlins in Florida.