Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas Update Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves have been without Lane Thomas in the Wild Card Series. He is on the injured list with a strained left intercostal muscle.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves got an update on Thomas.

Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas News Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X:

Lane Thomas taking batting practice Wednesday at Truist Park. He wouldn’t commit to being available Saturday if the Braves advance to Los Angeles (but methinks there is a very good chance he’s available if the Braves advance to Los Angeles).

Looking at Lane Thomas

The Braves acquired Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun on Aug. 2.

Thomas, 31, has hit .171/.261/.317 with one home run and three RBI in 46 plate appearances with Atlanta this season.

Thomas is mainly a platoon bat for Atlanta, largely splitting time with Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield. Thomas, a right-handed hitter with strong career numbers vs. southpaws, mainly starts against left-handers while Yastrzemski starts against right-handers.

Thomas slashed .232/.326/.393 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 97 games with the Royals this season. He has recorded innings at all three outfield spots this year.

Against southpaws, Thomas has slashed .262/.364/.440 this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Thomas has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Royals and Braves.

Over his career, Thomas has hit .239/.310/.413 with 87 home runs and 294 RBI.