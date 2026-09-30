Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas Update Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 04: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves bats and reaches first base on a throwing error by Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lane Thomas taking batting practice Wednesday at Truist Park. He wouldn’t commit to being available Saturday if the Braves advance to Los Angeles (but methinks there is a very good chance he’s available if the Braves advance to Los Angeles).
Lane Thomas taking batting practice Wednesday at Truist Park. He wouldn’t commit to being available Saturday if the Braves advance to Los Angeles (but methinks there is a very good chance he’s available if the Braves advance to Los Angeles).
The Braves acquired Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun on Aug. 2.
Thomas, 31, has hit .171/.261/.317 with one home run and three RBI in 46 plate appearances with Atlanta this season.
Thomas is mainly a platoon bat for Atlanta, largely splitting time with Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield. Thomas, a right-handed hitter with strong career numbers vs. southpaws, mainly starts against left-handers while Yastrzemski starts against right-handers.
Thomas slashed .232/.326/.393 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 97 games with the Royals this season. He has recorded innings at all three outfield spots this year.
Against southpaws, Thomas has slashed .262/.364/.440 this season.
Over his career, Thomas has hit .239/.310/.413 with 87 home runs and 294 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves got an update on outfielder Lane Thomas during the Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas Update Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies