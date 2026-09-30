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Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas Update Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 04: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves bats and reaches first base on a throwing error by Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves have been without Lane Thomas in the Wild Card Series. He is on the injured list with a strained left intercostal muscle.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves got an update on Thomas.

Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas News Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X:

Lane Thomas taking batting practice Wednesday at Truist Park. He wouldn’t commit to being available Saturday if the Braves advance to Los Angeles (but methinks there is a very good chance he’s available if the Braves advance to Los Angeles).

Looking at Lane Thomas

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves catches a fly ball by Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves acquired Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun on Aug. 2.

Thomas, 31, has hit .171/.261/.317 with one home run and three RBI in 46 plate appearances with Atlanta this season.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves catches a fly ball by Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Thomas is mainly a platoon bat for Atlanta, largely splitting time with Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield. Thomas, a right-handed hitter with strong career numbers vs. southpaws, mainly starts against left-handers while Yastrzemski starts against right-handers.

Thomas slashed .232/.326/.393 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 97 games with the Royals this season. He has recorded innings at all three outfield spots this year.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 04: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Lane Thomas #20 after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Against southpaws, Thomas has slashed .262/.364/.440 this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Thomas has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Royals and Braves.

Over his career, Thomas has hit .239/.310/.413 with 87 home runs and 294 RBI.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Get Lane Thomas Update Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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