Injured Atlanta Braves Outfielder Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They won by a score of 4-2 (and swept the series).

With the win, the Braves also clinched the National League East division title.

Injured Atlanta Braves Outfielder Will Be A Free Agent

While the Braves are rolling, it’s worth noting that they are playing without a recently acquired player.

Lane Thomas was traded to Atlanta (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

Thomas appeared in 21 games for the Braves before getting hurt on September 10.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Will likely miss at least four weeks with the strain suffered taking batting practice before a Sept. 10 game. He’ll be re-evaluated on Sept. 13, with the hope to learn he can expedite his recovery.”

Thomas will also become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see where he lands when he becomes available.

There is also the chance that he comes back to the Braves during the 2026 MLB playoffs.