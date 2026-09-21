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Injured Atlanta Braves Outfielder Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They won by a score of 4-2 (and swept the series).

With the win, the Braves also clinched the National League East division title.

Injured Atlanta Braves Outfielder Will Be A Free Agent

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While the Braves are rolling, it’s worth noting that they are playing without a recently acquired player.

Lane Thomas was traded to Atlanta (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

Thomas appeared in 21 games for the Braves before getting hurt on September 10.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Will likely miss at least four weeks with the strain suffered taking batting practice before a Sept. 10 game. He’ll be re-evaluated on Sept. 13, with the hope to learn he can expedite his recovery.”

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 06: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a double in the sixth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Thomas will also become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see where he lands when he becomes available.

There is also the chance that he comes back to the Braves during the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Atlanta Braves Outfielder Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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