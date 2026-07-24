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Atlanta Braves Legend Andruw Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

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ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 03: Andruw Jones #25 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 3, 2007 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-1. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

They are coming off a strong series (at home) where they won three out of four games over the San Diego Padres.

Andruw Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyAndruw Jones #25 of the Atlanta Braves waits to bat against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 9, 2006 in San Francisco, California.

Over the weekend, Andruw Jones will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum wrote (on July 22): “These spots will be empty for only a few more days. Before we reveal Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent’s plaques, learn how the tradition of signing these future sites first started.”

Ahead of the induction, Jones made a heartfelt statement in an interview with BravesVision.

Jones: “I have no words to be honest with you. This is a great honor… This is the toughest Hall of Fame to get in. Right now, I’m just enjoying it… It’s just an amazing, amazing honor… I can’t tell you exactly how I feel inside, because I just don’t know… It’s just an amazing feeling to be honest with you. I can’t describe it.”

Looking At Jones

GettyFormer Atlanta Brave Andruw Jones throws the ceremonial first pitch during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jones joined the Braves at the MLB level at just 19.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the franchise.

Following Atlanta, Jones also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

GettyAndruw Jones #22 of the New York Yankees runs out a home run during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jones made five MLB All-Star Games (and won 10 Gold Glove Awards).

He batted .254 with 1,933 hits, 434 home runs, 1,289 RBIs, 1,204 runs and 152 stolen bases in 2,196 games.

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games on the road).

Right now, the Braves are 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Andruw Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

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