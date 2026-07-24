Atlanta Braves Legend Andruw Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

They are coming off a strong series (at home) where they won three out of four games over the San Diego Padres.

Andruw Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

Over the weekend, Andruw Jones will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum wrote (on July 22): “These spots will be empty for only a few more days. Before we reveal Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent’s plaques, learn how the tradition of signing these future sites first started.”

Ahead of the induction, Jones made a heartfelt statement in an interview with BravesVision.

Jones: “I have no words to be honest with you. This is a great honor… This is the toughest Hall of Fame to get in. Right now, I’m just enjoying it… It’s just an amazing, amazing honor… I can’t tell you exactly how I feel inside, because I just don’t know… It’s just an amazing feeling to be honest with you. I can’t describe it.”

Looking At Jones

Jones joined the Braves at the MLB level at just 19.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the franchise.

Following Atlanta, Jones also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Jones made five MLB All-Star Games (and won 10 Gold Glove Awards).

He batted .254 with 1,933 hits, 434 home runs, 1,289 RBIs, 1,204 runs and 152 stolen bases in 2,196 games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games on the road).

Right now, the Braves are 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).