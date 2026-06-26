Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Announces Heartwarming Personal News

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves were off following a three-game series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They will look to bounce back after getting swept when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday night are Oracle Park.

Chipper Jones Announces Heartwarming Personal News

Ahead of their series with the Padres, Braves legend Chipper Jones did an interview with 680 The Fan.

At the end of the interview, he revealed exciting personal news.

Jones: “This past weekend I just married off my oldest son. So we had quite a time over there in Athens, Georgia getting him married. Yeah, I’m going to recover for a couple days.”

Host: “Wait a minute now. Help me out on this. Typically the bride’s parents pay for this, but you’re not always marrying into the Chipper family. So how does the check get written for this?”

Jones: “I’m going to reserve comment on that at this time. You and I can share a beverage at some point and I’ll let you in on the secret.”

Host: “Did you cut a rug? Did you get on the dance floor?”

Jones: “I did a little bit. Yeah, I did. I had a cowboy hat on too. It was glorious.”

Host: “So there was no like electric slide or the Macarena didn’t break out?”

Jones: “I did get out there for the wobble. We did not have the electric slide. Or at least I may have been in the bathroom when they did it. I’m not sure.”

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Looking At Chipper

Since Jones is no longer playing, Braves fans will likely enjoy hearing about his major life update.

The Baseball Hall of Famer spent his entire 19-year career in Atlanta.

He helped the franchise reach the MLB playoffs 12 times (and they won the 1995 World Series title).

To this day, Jones is still among the most popular sports stars in Atlanta.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into their series with the Giants as the first-place team in the National League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 24-17 in 41 games on the road).