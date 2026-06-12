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Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival Ahead Of Mets Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks onto the field for a tribute for Bobby Cox, Hall of Fame manager for the Atlanta Braves, and CNN founder Ted Turner prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Cox passed away on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be at Citi Field for a series with the New York Mets.

The Braves are coming off a series where they dropped two straight to the Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field) in Illinois.

Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced a handful of roster moves.

One of those updates included the news that Jhancarlos Lara had been claimed by the Washington Nationals.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

Lara did not appear in a game for the Braves.

The 23-year-old had spent the last five seasons in their Minor League system.

Social Media Reacts To Lara News

GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals gestures to a player before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the Nationals acquiring Lara:

@Kadegann2: “Lara is gonna be a stud for the nats calling it”

@StatsFarm: “The Jhancarlos era is over :(”

@RBFKnowsBall: “Lara is gonna figure out how to throw strikes and torment us for years huh?”

@starsstrikesbb: “Jhancarlos Lara really struggled to find the zone in his career. 7.2 career BB/9 in the minors. But he’s also striking out 12.3/9 this year, which is par for the course w/ him. The Nationals will try to help him find the zone a bit as their hunt for guys with stuff continues.”

@silosmasher: “Wow. The Braves 16th best prospect (Pipeline) for nothing. Lara’s control issues are for real.”

@federalbaseball: “Lara is a reliever who throws very hard and has a nasty slider but does not know where it is going”

@CoachDrewScott: “Love this move. Very low stakes cycling out a 30 year old Fernandez for a 23 year old Lara who throws 102 and has a lethal slider Lots of time to help him figure out how to dial in on his control”

Nationals Communications: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed RHP Jhancarlos Lara off outright waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Double-A Harrisburg. -Designated RHP Julian Fernandez for assignment.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival Ahead Of Mets Series

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