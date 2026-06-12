Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival Ahead Of Mets Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be at Citi Field for a series with the New York Mets.
The Braves are coming off a series where they dropped two straight to the Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field) in Illinois.
Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival
Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced a handful of roster moves.
One of those updates included the news that Jhancarlos Lara had been claimed by the Washington Nationals.
The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”
Lara did not appear in a game for the Braves.
The 23-year-old had spent the last five seasons in their Minor League system.
Social Media Reacts To Lara News
Here’s what people were saying about the Nationals acquiring Lara:
@Kadegann2: “Lara is gonna be a stud for the nats calling it”
@StatsFarm: “The Jhancarlos era is over :(”
@RBFKnowsBall: “Lara is gonna figure out how to throw strikes and torment us for years huh?”
@starsstrikesbb: “Jhancarlos Lara really struggled to find the zone in his career. 7.2 career BB/9 in the minors. But he’s also striking out 12.3/9 this year, which is par for the course w/ him. The Nationals will try to help him find the zone a bit as their hunt for guys with stuff continues.”
@silosmasher: “Wow. The Braves 16th best prospect (Pipeline) for nothing. Lara’s control issues are for real.”
@federalbaseball: “Lara is a reliever who throws very hard and has a nasty slider but does not know where it is going”
@CoachDrewScott: “Love this move. Very low stakes cycling out a 30 year old Fernandez for a 23 year old Lara who throws 102 and has a lethal slider Lots of time to help him figure out how to dial in on his control”
Nationals Communications: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed RHP Jhancarlos Lara off outright waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Double-A Harrisburg. -Designated RHP Julian Fernandez for assignment.”
Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival Ahead Of Mets Series