Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival Ahead Of Mets Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be at Citi Field for a series with the New York Mets.

The Braves are coming off a series where they dropped two straight to the Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field) in Illinois.

Atlanta Braves Lose 23-Year-Old Pitcher To Division Rival

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced a handful of roster moves.

One of those updates included the news that Jhancarlos Lara had been claimed by the Washington Nationals.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

Lara did not appear in a game for the Braves.

The 23-year-old had spent the last five seasons in their Minor League system.

Social Media Reacts To Lara News

Here’s what people were saying about the Nationals acquiring Lara:

@Kadegann2: “Lara is gonna be a stud for the nats calling it”

@StatsFarm: “The Jhancarlos era is over :(”

@RBFKnowsBall: “Lara is gonna figure out how to throw strikes and torment us for years huh?”

@starsstrikesbb: “Jhancarlos Lara really struggled to find the zone in his career. 7.2 career BB/9 in the minors. But he’s also striking out 12.3/9 this year, which is par for the course w/ him. The Nationals will try to help him find the zone a bit as their hunt for guys with stuff continues.”

@silosmasher: “Wow. The Braves 16th best prospect (Pipeline) for nothing. Lara’s control issues are for real.”

@federalbaseball: “Lara is a reliever who throws very hard and has a nasty slider but does not know where it is going”

@CoachDrewScott: “Love this move. Very low stakes cycling out a 30 year old Fernandez for a 23 year old Lara who throws 102 and has a lethal slider Lots of time to help him figure out how to dial in on his control”

Nationals Communications: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed RHP Jhancarlos Lara off outright waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Double-A Harrisburg. -Designated RHP Julian Fernandez for assignment.”