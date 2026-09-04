Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher To Different MLB Team

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a 9-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher

Earlier this week, the Braves designated Hayden Harris for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on September 2: “The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Blake Burkhalter to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Hayden Harris for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Harris has been claimed by the Colorado Rockies.

@RockiesClubInfo wrote: “The Rockies announced today that they have claimed LHP Hayden Harris off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Harris will report to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies now have a full 40-man roster.”

Looking At Harris

Harris has not appeared in an MLB game this year.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut last season.

Over three games, Harris has gone 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Harris News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@DocJS: “Best of luck to him! Hope the change of scenery does him well. He kinda took a step back this year.”

@BravesWorldwide: “Rockies have claimed GA kid Hayden Harris off waivers from the Braves. Best of luck in Colorado, Hayden!”

@calfenn_: “If I were a pitcher I might cry legit tears going to Colorado lol”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

As for the Braves, they are in the middle of a very strong season that has many people believing they could make a run to the 2026 World Series.

They come into Friday night as the top team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).