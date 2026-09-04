On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
They are coming off a 9-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher
Earlier this week, the Braves designated Hayden Harris for assignment.
The Braves wrote (via X) on September 2: “The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Blake Burkhalter to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Hayden Harris for assignment.”
It’s now been announced that Harris has been claimed by the Colorado Rockies.
@RockiesClubInfo wrote: “The Rockies announced today that they have claimed LHP Hayden Harris off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Harris will report to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies now have a full 40-man roster.”
Looking At Harris
Harris has not appeared in an MLB game this year.
The 27-year-old made his MLB debut last season.
Over three games, Harris has gone 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.
Social Media Reacts To Harris News
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
@DocJS: “Best of luck to him! Hope the change of scenery does him well. He kinda took a step back this year.”
@BravesWorldwide: “Rockies have claimed GA kid Hayden Harris off waivers from the Braves. Best of luck in Colorado, Hayden!”
@calfenn_: “If I were a pitcher I might cry legit tears going to Colorado lol”
Looking At The Braves Right Now
As for the Braves, they are in the middle of a very strong season that has many people believing they could make a run to the 2026 World Series.
They come into Friday night as the top team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.
Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).
Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher To Different MLB Team