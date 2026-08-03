Atlanta Braves Announce Tyler Mahle Decision After Giants Trade

On Sunday, news came out that the Atlanta Braves had acquired Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Mahle had been in the middle of his first season with San Francisco.

He is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA 18 starts this year.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Braves Announce Tyler Mahle Decision After Trade

The Braves have announced that they plan on using Mahle during their upcoming series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx (that starts on Friday).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Mahle will join the Braves on Tuesday and he’ll be slotted into the rotation during next weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium. The Braves believe they can help him be more effective against right-handed hitters by adjusting his pitch mix.”

Chad Bishop of AJC added (on August 2): “On a call this evening, Alex Anthopoulos says Tyler Mahle will be slotted into the rotation and lines up to make his first start for the Braves this weekend against the Yankees”

Looking At Mahle

Mahle was picked in the 7th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins over 10 MLB seasons.

Over 160 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 42-55 with a 4.19 ERA.