Atlanta Braves Reportedly Make Eye-Opening Roster Move

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the third game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They lost by a score of 10-9.

That said, the Braves still have a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of Monday’s finale.

Atlanta Braves Reportedly Make Roster Move

Following Sunday’s game, Gaurav Vedak of Battery Power reported a roster move is coming for the Braves.

Vedak wrote: “Per source I’m hearing Owen Murphy will be headed to Atlanta. Last pitched July 1st – 6IP 2H 0R 1BB 7K Dominant, unique 4s FB that sits 91-93 but high spin and 19-22” IVB. Huge whiff generating pitch when at the top of the zone.”

Murphy was the 20th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Murphy News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@b_outliers: “Braves can bring back Karinchak or Ritchie with the Perez injury and then Murphy with the Carrasco DFA that’s likely coming nice scoop from Gaurav”

@StatsFarm: “I said the other day and I’ll say it again… It’s a very, very, good sign for an organization when they have three(!) top 5 kids in the system make their debut before the AS break. Then you look at the lower levels. This is a HEALTHY MiLB system.”

@ChoppinBravos: “AA said in December he was going to start in AA and very likely make his debut this year. Elite IVB 4SFB that runs the top of the zone He added the sinker/cutter this year and has spent a lot of time working on them. His curveball and slider generate a ton of whiff.”

@TheBryanBrewton: “This is NOT a drill!! 👀👀 #BravesCountry”

@PastTheEyeTest: “Owen Murphy gets the call! Really interesting arm that can hold good velo on all of his secondaries, but isn’t a really hard thrower. Still very young with room to grow, but more velo is the key to unlocking his ceiling.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Monday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-17 in 54 games at home).