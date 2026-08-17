Atlanta Braves Make Roster Decision On 23-Year-Old Before Twins Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home).

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 5-3 on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Make Roster Decision On 23-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Twins, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported that the Braves had promoted a player within their organization to Triple-A.

Ford wrote: “The Atlanta Braves are promoting INF Lizandro Espinoza to Gwinnett (Triple-A). Espinoza had a .278 batting average with 5 home runs and 19 RBI for the Columbus Clingstones.”

Espinoza will turn 24 in November.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Braves’ organization (and has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals).

That said, Espinoza has yet to make his MLB debut.

BravesStatsFarm wrote: “Boom. 55th ranked Lizandro Espinoza was having himself an excellent season in AA before his injury. This means he was likely about to be called up right before he was hurt. Excited to see what he can do the last month of the year. He will be R5 eligible at EOS.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Monday night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-50 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 32-27 in 59 games on the road).

Following three games with the Twins, the Braves will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

Looking At The Twins Right Now

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 60-65 record in 125 games.

They are 6.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first.

At home, the Twins have gone 32-31 in 63 games at Target Field.