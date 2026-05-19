Atlanta Braves Make Roster Move After Marlins Game

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Miami Marlins by a score of 12-0 at LoanDepot Park in Florida.

The Braves will look to bounce back on Tuesday afternoon in the second of their four-game series.

Atlanta Braves Make Roster Move

According to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, the Braves are making a roster move.

Romero wrote (on Monday night): “Sources: The Atlanta Braves have called up RHP Victor Mederos, who could be activated tomorrow in Miami. Mederos, 24, was traded from the Los Angeles Angels in early April and has posted a 2.53 ERA over 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts at Gwinnett, Triple-A.”

Mederos’ Career

Mederos was picked in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of three MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Over 12 career games, the 24-year-old has gone 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA.

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the reported move:

@b_outliers: “Braves reportedly have made a roster move for tomorrow, we’ll see what the corresponding move is”

@KevinKeneely1: “the Braves are making at least one roster move tomorrow, let’s hope there is at least one more, ending the Aaron Bummer era”

@BulkMeDaddy: “Between Martin Perez pitching on 3 days rest and the taxed bullpen, Mederos should see some work tomorrow”

@HooVApolitics: “I assume it’s Ritchie going down but hoping it’s a Bummer-related transaction.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 32-16 record in 48 games.

They are 16-8 in 24 games on the road away from Truist Park.

After their series with the Marlins, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday.