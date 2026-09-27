Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement Before MLB Playoffs

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will be in Miami to play the Marlins for the final game of their 2026 regular season.

Currently, the Braves and Marlins are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement

The Braves have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs after winning the National League East.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the times were announced for the MLB playoff games this week.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves will host either the Phillies or D-backs at 2 pm ET on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary). Games will be on NBC and Peacock”

Following the release, manager Walt Weiss was asked for his thoughts.

Weiss (h/t Chad Bishop of AJC): “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I mean, who we play, when we play, it doesn’t matter. It’s gonna be tough in a postseason game. Winning games in the postseason is tough. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. But we’ll be ready.”

Social Media Upset With Start Time

Here’s what people were saying about the start time:

@ExpectedChop: “The Braves won 94/95 games across 162 to win their division Their season will come down to 2 games played while you’re at work”

@hjw2B: “The MLB really has no idea what they’re doing. What are these game times??”

@BravesAndStuff: “Braves always get the worst time slots in the playoffs”