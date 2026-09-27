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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement Before MLB Playoffs

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will be in Miami to play the Marlins for the final game of their 2026 regular season.

Currently, the Braves and Marlins are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs after winning the National League East.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the times were announced for the MLB playoff games this week.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves will host either the Phillies or D-backs at 2 pm ET on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary). Games will be on NBC and Peacock”

Following the release, manager Walt Weiss was asked for his thoughts.

Weiss (h/t Chad Bishop of AJC): “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I mean, who we play, when we play, it doesn’t matter. It’s gonna be tough in a postseason game. Winning games in the postseason is tough. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. But we’ll be ready.”

Social Media Upset With Start Time

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the start time:

@ExpectedChop: “The Braves won 94/95 games across 162 to win their division Their season will come down to 2 games played while you’re at work”

@hjw2B: “The MLB really has no idea what they’re doing. What are these game times??”

@BravesAndStuff: “Braves always get the worst time slots in the playoffs”

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Ronald Acuña Jr #13 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement Before MLB Playoffs

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