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Atlanta Braves Promote Rising 18-Year-Old Shortstop After Bad Nationals Loss

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Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are preparing for their series finale against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. After losing the first game of their two-game series against Washington, the Braves will be looking to avoid being swept by picking up a win.

Now, as the Braves continue their series against the Nationals, they have promoted one of their promising young shortstop prospects.

Atlanta Braves Promote Malvin Fernandez to High-A Rome

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Braves have promoted shortstop prospect Malvin Fernandez from the FCL Braves to High-A Rome.

Fernandez has gotten some chances with High-A Rome this season, and he is now getting another one with this latest call-up. The High-A club is finishing off their regular season this week, so Fernandez will be looking to leave a good impression.

Looking at Fernandez’s 2026 Season in the Braves’ System So Far

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fernandez has spent most of this season with the FCL Braves, where he has recorded two home runs, 15 RBI, and a .211 batting average in 35 games. Overall, the 18-year-old shortstop has had some growing pains this year, but that is expected from a youngster during his second minor league season.

Fernandez has also played two games for both Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome this season. In his two games with High-A Rome so far, he has gone 0-for-6. Yet, now that he has gotten another call-up to their roster, he will be looking to end the season on a high note.

Fernandez Is Just Getting His Minor League Career Started With the Braves Organization

Atlanta Braves
GettyAtlanta Braves’ game hats are seen with September 11, 2001 commemorative patches during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

At 18 years old, Fernandez is getting his minor league career started this year. The Braves signed the young shortstop to a minor league contract back in January 2025. With this, he has plenty more time to develop his game before potentially making the jump to the majors later down the road.

In 75 games over two minor league seasons, Fernandez has posted two home runs, eight doubles, two triples, nine stolen bases, 26 RBI, and a .194 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Promote Rising 18-Year-Old Shortstop After Bad Nationals Loss

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