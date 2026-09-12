Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Statement

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-5.

Ha-Seong Kim had a huge hit to tie the game in the 11th inning.

He also scored the game-winning run.

Braves Manager Makes Ha-Seong Kim Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Kim (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “How about Ha-Seong Kim? All the stuff he’s been through, and then you fast-forward later in the season and he’s got two of the biggest hits of our season. You love when guys persevere and the game rewards them for it.”

Reporter: “You talk about the right people. You guys have talked about that all year. Had a really nice comment on Ha-Seong Kim, how he’s been very professional throughout the year going about his business… Everybody finds it easy to pull for him.”

Weiss: “Yep. No doubt. He definitely has won over that room in there. They watch him. They see what he’s been through and how hard he worked to get back, and they know what kind of player he’s been. Give him all the credit in the world for staying with it, man. And not moping and not making excuses, anything. Just showing up and going to work every day and being ready. He’s always been ready regardless of what his role has been.”

Social Media On Kim