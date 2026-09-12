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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Statement

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-5.

Ha-Seong Kim had a huge hit to tie the game in the 11th inning.

He also scored the game-winning run.

Braves Manager Makes Ha-Seong Kim Statement

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Kim (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “How about Ha-Seong Kim? All the stuff he’s been through, and then you fast-forward later in the season and he’s got two of the biggest hits of our season. You love when guys persevere and the game rewards them for it.”

Reporter: “You talk about the right people. You guys have talked about that all year. Had a really nice comment on Ha-Seong Kim, how he’s been very professional throughout the year going about his business… Everybody finds it easy to pull for him.”

Weiss: “Yep. No doubt. He definitely has won over that room in there. They watch him. They see what he’s been through and how hard he worked to get back, and they know what kind of player he’s been. Give him all the credit in the world for staying with it, man. And not moping and not making excuses, anything. Just showing up and going to work every day and being ready. He’s always been ready regardless of what his role has been.”

Social Media On Kim

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves races around second on his way to score the winning run during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Statement

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