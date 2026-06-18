Braves Manager Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Admission Amid Struggles

The Atlanta Braves will have to decide on Ha-Seong Kim soon amid his offensive struggles.

Atlanta claimed Kim off waivers last September, and the team ended up signing him to a one-year, $20 million extension. Kim was expected to be the team’s starting shortstop; however, in January, it was reported that he would miss four to five months after undergoing hand surgery.

Kim ended up being activated on May 11, but because of the injury, he didn’t have a true spring training, and he’s struggled at the plate. The veteran has since lost his starting job, but Braves manager Walt Weiss made an honest admission about him, and they aren’t giving up on him.

“There’s no secret sauce or anything to get guys through their struggles,” Weiss said to Grant McAuley. “I mean, he works every day. We’ve had multiple conversations, and he’s just trying to find his way. It’s been a struggle for him. I’m sure he’s more frustrated than anybody. But I’m going to continue to mix and match and see if he can find his way. You know, the other guys are going to get opportunities, too. That’s all we can do.”

Although Kim is struggling mightily at the plate, Weiss still plans to play him to see if he can break out of his slump, which is something many Braves fans don’t like as they are ready to move on from him.

Kim is hitting .085 with 0 home runs and 3 RBIs this season in 59 at-bats.

Braves Fans Want Kim Benched

Although Weiss still plans to play Kim, some Braves fans aren’t happy about that.

Instead, many fans are ready to move on from him and get looks from some other players.

“At some point you cut bait. The real question is when is the GM gonna get off his ass. His team is falling apart like the ’25 Mets. This what you get when you don’t do your job in the offseason,” a fan wrote.

“Someone ask Weiss why he is overmanaging so much? He is getting bad advice from someone or he is just not cut out for this. Running out of players in a 9 inning game is stupid,” a fan added.

“It is on Weiss now. Kim is what he is and Weiss continues to trot him out there. If we want to win, it should be Mateo or Dubon,” a fan wrote.

Although the Braves are hoping Kim can get back on track, fans believe they can’t keep trotting him out there when his at-bats are so bad.

“It’s getting painful to see him continually thrown out there when we’re losing games. If the rest of the offense was humming it wouldn’t be a big deal,” a fan wrote.

“Worst signing AA has done,” a fan added.

“Think they give him til 100 PA’s which is 35 more, and then it’s time to permanently bench him,” a fan wrote.

Kim has been a solid bat in the past, so the Braves are hopeful he can find his groove. Yet, it doesn’t appear that will happen anytime soon.

Atlanta Rotating Shortstops

After Kim was re-signed, he was expected to be the Braves’ starting shortstop.

However, Kim’s injury and struggles have left a revolving door. With that, Weiss said it’s been hard to juggle all the players and who starts when.

“It’s a day-to-day thing,” Weiss said. “I’ve talked about the challenge of juggling 13 position players, and I try to keep everyone involved as best I can. You play the guys that are swinging the bat well, and you ride that wave.”

Atlanta is 46-27 and atop the NL East.