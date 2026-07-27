Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Ozzie Albies Statement After Orioles Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-2 at Camden Yards.

With the win, they got a series victory (taking two out of three games).

Braves Manager Makes Bold Ozzie Albies Statement

All-Star Ozzie Albies did not have his best performance, as he struck out one time (and had no hits) in six at-bats.

He also committed an error (but then made an excellent play right after).

Talkin’ Baseball wrote: “Ozzie Albies made a brutal error and then an awesome play on the next batter. Orioles tied the game”

After the game, manager Walt Weiss spoke highly of Albies.

Weiss (via BravesVision): “Ozzie never misses a ball. He’s as sure-handed as anybody in this game… Never lets his guard down, comes to play every day, he’s one of our leaders… Ozzie shows what he’s made of there coming back and making that diving play.”

Looking At Albies

Albies is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (all with the Braves).

He is currently batting .260 with 107 hits, 17 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Earlier this month, Albies played in his fourth MLB All-Star Game.

He wrote (via Instagram on July 12): “I’m thankful for every game, every teammate, every fan, and every chance to compete. Being named an All-Star again is something I’ll never take for granted. Thank you to everyone who voted and has supported me every step of the way. Most of all, thank You, God, for every blessing, every challenge, and for giving me the opportunity to do what I love.”

In 2021, Albies helped the Braves win the World Series.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 62-43 record in 105 games.

They will visit the New York Mets on Monday night.