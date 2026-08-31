Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About 25-Year-Old Pitcher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Victor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a deep fly ball turns into the final out during the ninth inning to seal an 8-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 3-2.

With the win, they also completed their second straight sweep.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “The Braves’ last 22 games have been decided by an average margin of 2.13 runs, the last 14 have been decided by an average of 1.71.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Víctor Mederos allowed no runs in one inning out of the bullpen.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Mederos when he met with the media (h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “What did you see from Victor Mederos?”

Weiss: “It’s been great, man… He’s another one of the guys that, obviously when we broke camp, he wasn’t on the radar. But he’s taken down some huge innings for us this year. And I love the energy. He’s a great kid. Great kid. You see his emotion on the field. He loves it. He’s having the time of his life. You can tell.”

Looking At Mederos

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves is takes out of the game during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Mederos is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 4-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 21 games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3, 2026: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Mederos had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Angels.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after Olson hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are having a fantastic season as the top team in the National League East with an 82-55 record in 137 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

On Monday, the Braves will remain at home to host the San Francisco Giants.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About 25-Year-Old Pitcher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x