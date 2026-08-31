Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About 25-Year-Old Pitcher

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 3-2.

With the win, they also completed their second straight sweep.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “The Braves’ last 22 games have been decided by an average margin of 2.13 runs, the last 14 have been decided by an average of 1.71.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement

Víctor Mederos allowed no runs in one inning out of the bullpen.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Mederos when he met with the media (h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “What did you see from Victor Mederos?”

Weiss: “It’s been great, man… He’s another one of the guys that, obviously when we broke camp, he wasn’t on the radar. But he’s taken down some huge innings for us this year. And I love the energy. He’s a great kid. Great kid. You see his emotion on the field. He loves it. He’s having the time of his life. You can tell.”

Looking At Mederos

Mederos is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 4-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 21 games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3, 2026: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Mederos had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Angels.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are having a fantastic season as the top team in the National League East with an 82-55 record in 137 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

On Monday, the Braves will remain at home to host the San Francisco Giants.