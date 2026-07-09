Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will be back at PNC Park for the finale of their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves are coming off a 3-0 win on Wednesday (and the series is tied up at 1-1).

Austin Riley finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

Manager Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

Ahead of Thursday’s game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Riley in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Weiss: “Yeah, it’s been a tough one. You know, he works non-stop every day. The track record is obviously a good one. So it leads you to believe that it’s going to click and I think we have some recent examples here of Ozzie and Michael Harris last year how they had really tough first halves and then turned it around and carried it into this season. So I’m hoping the same for Austin. You know, there’s been a couple times where I’ve given him a day here and there, but I’ve let him try to work through it here recently. You know, there’s some signs every now and then that it’s going to click. It’s just a matter of finding that consistency. I think he will, like I said, because of the work ethic, because of the track record. I think it’s going to happen for him. And like I said, it’s nice that we have a couple recent examples of guys that turned it around after a tough first half.”

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Riley comes into Thursday batting .210 with 69 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 37 runs and five stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with Atlanta).

The 29-year-old has made two MLB All-Star Games (and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title).