Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 3-1 (and avoided a sweep).

Austin Riley finished with one hit, one RBI and one run.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Riley Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Riley when he met with the media (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “You’ve talked about before just the type of work that Riley’s been putting in day in and day out… Just how nice is it to see it translate more and more as time goes on?”

Weiss: “Yeah, look, Riley’s been swinging the bat better and he’s had some really nice games for us here recently. There’s no secrets to this stuff. It’s hard work at the end of the day. It’s the only way you’re going to figure things out. It’s the only way you get better. And these guys don’t have a problem putting in the work. But yeah, he’s been working nonstop, like all of them have. It’s good to see the fruits of it.”

Riley has had an up-and-down 2026 season.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .223 with 115 hits, 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, 58 runs and nine stolen bases in 145 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media On Riley

Here’s what people were saying:

Mark Bowman: “The Braves’ three-run eighth was fueled by Ozzie Albies‘ pinch-hit triple. With the infield in, Austin Riley followed with this go-ahead RBI single”

@CathyG_braves: “Not sure I’ve ever been so happy to see an Austin Riley single 😭”

@RotoLegends: “Austin Riley Breaks The Ice In Atlanta ⚾ Go-ahead RBI single in the 8th ⚾ Scored Albies from third ⚾ Broke a scoreless tie Eight innings of nothing. Riley needed one swing.”

MLB: “The @Braves break through! Austin Riley drives in the go-ahead run in the 8th 👏”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.

They will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.