Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Sean Murphy Statement After Dodgers Game

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 6-5.

They will now look to go for the sweep on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Sean Murphy Statement

Sean Murphy finished Wednesday’s game with three hits (including one home run).

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Murphy when he met with the media.

Weiss: “Another one that’s missed a bunch of time. It’s been a difficult year for him. All of us have seen Murph really good. He was the starting catcher in the All-Star Game a few years ago. So we know that’s in there. We’ve seen it. I always talk about the guys that miss big chunks of time and how difficult that is, especially if you do it in multiple years and consecutive years. It’s just really difficult. So we have both Kim and Murph dealing with that type of stuff. Murph came up huge and does such a great job behind the plate. The tough inning, bases loaded, nobody out. Didier comes in. You give Murph credit, too, for just helping the pitcher navigate that jam right there and get through it, giving up one run. It’s Didier on the mound doing it, but Murph is guiding him through it.”

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Looking At Murphy Right Now

Murphy is in the middle of his eighth season at the MLB level.

He had spent the first four years of his career with the Athletics.

Right now, the 2023 All-Star is batting .188 with nine hits, one home run, two RBIs and three runs in 14 games this year.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 78-55 record in 133 games.

Following the Dodgers, they will remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Truist Park.