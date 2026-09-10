Martin Perez Sets All-Time Braves Record

Some of the best pitchers in baseball history have taken the mound for the Atlanta Braves.

Martin Perez wouldn’t be considered a part of that list, but the record he just set is something no one has ever done in a Braves uniform before.

The latest portion of Perez’s feat came on Thursday afternoon at home against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-1 Atlanta victory.

Perez pitched 7.0 innings and didn’t allow a run. He gave up four hits and walked two, and he struck out four.

For the season, Perez now has a 3.08 ERA.

And now he has an incredible record.

Martin Perez Sets Record

Perez now has the lowest ERA in a span of six home starts in Braves history.

In his last six starts at home, Perez has totaled a 0.28 ERA.

The Braves shared that it’s a record dating back to 1912, when earned runs were first counted:

LHP Martín Pérez has pitched to a 0.28 ERA across his last six home starts, the lowest mark by a Brave in such a span since earned runs became official in 1912. Courtesy of @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/dwyRCT1EwU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 10, 2026

The previous five home outings for Perez before the aforementioned outing on Thursday against the Rays looked like this:

vs. Rockies: 5.2 innings, 1 earned run

vs. Mets: 6.0 innings, 0 earned runs

vs. Marlins: 3.0 innings, 0 earned runs

vs. Nationals: 7.0 innings, 0 earned runs

vs. Padres: 4.0 innings, 0 earned runs

The only run Perez has allowed in his last six home starts was an RBI single to the Rockies’ Willi Castro, which broke a 0-0 tie by driving home Hunter Goodman on August 29. The Braves came back to win that game, 2-1.

Other than that, no one is touching Perez at all at home.

Martin Perez Career

Consider the pitcher who is doing this.

Yes, Perez has made one All-Star team. And yes, he won a World Series in 2023 with the Rangers.

But this is a 35-year old southpaw who has persisted even without overpowering stuff. He’s been a finesse pitcher pretty much his whole career, and it has gotten him to 99 career wins — he didn’t get the win Thursday because the Braves scored too late in the game.

He’s got an ERA of 4.33 in his MLB career, having started more than 300 games in the majors.

Perez has pitched for the Rangers, Red Sox, Twins, Pirates, White Sox, Padres and now Braves. He has spent 15 different seasons with time in the major leagues.

It’s actually quite cool that Perez is doing what he’s doing right now. Pitchers of his ilk, and of his age, aren’t supposed to still be around very often.

But somehow, even as his career conceptually should be winding down, Perez feels right at home in Atlanta, and it’s allowing him to make history and simply to keep taking the ball every fifth day and go to work.