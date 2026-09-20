Braves Starter Martin Perez Gives Statement After Winning NL East

For the first time since the 2023 season, the Atlanta Braves have won the National League East division. Braves left-hander Martin Perez spoke to Wiley Ballard of BravesVision about the achievement while getting sprayed with champagne by teammates.

“This is why you work so long, all year. I think we’ve been riding this together, and now it’s a chance to win the division, and I think we’re not done yet. We’re going to keep going and be ready for the next one.”

Perez believes that it’s a special team and the postseason will be time for them to play their best baseball.

Braves Unsung Hero Martin Perez on 2026 Season

Martin Perez has been the unsung hero of the Braves’ starting rotation this season. The veteran left-hander faced an uncertain future after a rough season with the Chicago White Sox.

“I’m blessed,” said Perez. “I’m blessed to be here, especially with this team. These teammates, these coaches, everybody has been treating me good. I feel really good, and I feel really special to be part of that.”

It wasn’t easy, as Perez’s tenure in Atlanta started rocky. After an early-season DFA, the left-hander returned for good on April 17 and has been invaluable to the team since.

The 35-year-old has served as a stabilizing presence, giving Atlanta 142 innings with a 3.04 ERA. That’s allowed them to navigate injuries to Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep, and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Perhaps that made it fitting that he started the NL East clincher. Perez held the Houston Astros to one run in 4.1 innings, allowing the offense to take the lead in the sixth thanks to a Mike Yastrzemski three-run home run.

Perez then exited the interview by spraying teammate Didier Fuentes, who just turned 21 in June, with champagne. That came after Ballard

What’s Next for the Braves?

The Braves still have six games left on the schedule. Martin Perez said they’ll have to turn the page and get ready for the next round.

Barring a late-season collapse by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves will likely play on Wild Card weekend. The current postseason picture has them matched up against their division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta will want some payback from the Phillies bouncing out of the postseason in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. In fact, the Braves have not won a postseason series since their World Series championship in 2021.

With their postseason fate more or less determined, the Braves can focus on lining things up for that series. Perez could be in line to start Game 3, after potential Cy Young finalist Chris Sale and shrewd midseason trade pickup Tyler Mahle.