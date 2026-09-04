Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a big series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 9-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

With less than one month left in the regular season, it’s worth noting that a former Braves pitcher is still a free agent.

Chris Martin remains available (as of September 4) to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

Martin had been struggling this year.

He went 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games.

The 40-year-old had been coming off a strong 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 16, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Martin, 39, posted a 2.98 ERA over 49 appearances with Texas and will return to the staff that had the best ERA in baseball this year.”

It will be interesting to see if another team signs Martin before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Martin’s MLB Career

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has spent 11 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Braves and Rangers, the 2021 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 434 career games, Martin has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA.

Looking At The Braves And Rangers Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 70-71 record in 141 games.