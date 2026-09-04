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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 02: Chris Martin #51 of the Atlanta Braves makes his Braves debut as he pitches in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park on August 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a big series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 9-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

GettyChris Martin #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

With less than one month left in the regular season, it’s worth noting that a former Braves pitcher is still a free agent.

Chris Martin remains available (as of September 4) to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

GettyChris Martin #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on May 30, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Martin had been struggling this year.

He went 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games.

The 40-year-old had been coming off a strong 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 16, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Martin, 39, posted a 2.98 ERA over 49 appearances with Texas and will return to the staff that had the best ERA in baseball this year.”

It will be interesting to see if another team signs Martin before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Martin’s MLB Career

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on August 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has spent 11 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Braves and Rangers, the 2021 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Over 434 career games, Martin has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA.

Looking At The Braves And Rangers Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 70-71 record in 141 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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