Braves’ Mauricio Dubón Has Perfect NSFW Reaction To Game 1 Win

The Atlanta Braves got off to the start that they wanted in their National League Wild Card playoff round series against the Philadelphia Phillies, picking up a 5-3 victory at Truist Park.

It was Braves third baseman Austin Riley who launched a three-run home run off Phillies All-Star closer Jhoan Duran in the bottom of the eighth inning, sparking the dramatic victory.

And afterwards, Braves utility player Mauricio Dubón had a concise way to describe his team.

Atlanta Braves Utility Player Mauricio Dubón Drops F-Bomb In Postgame Interview

During his postgame interview, Dubón, who went 1-for-4, had a clear way of describing his team following the dramatic victory that gave them the early series edge.

““We’re fucking dogs, man,” he said via Chad Bishop on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dubón was drafted by the Red Sox in the 26th round in 2013 and quickly emerged as a promising prospect before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016.

He made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2019 and was later dealt to the San Francisco Giants that season. Dubón joined the Astros in 2022 and became a valuable utility player. He broke out in 2023, batting .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBI while earning his first Gold Glove, becoming the first Honduran-born player to win the award.

After another two seasons in Houston, the Astros traded Dubón to Atlanta in November 2025. During the regular season, he hit 12 home runs with 73 RBI along with a .276 batting average.

The Braves Gained The Upper Hand On The Phillies In Game 1 Of Their Series

With the win, the Braves moved one victory closer to finally ending their torment in postseason play at the hands of the Phillies over the years.

Philadelphia has defeated Atlanta multiple times in the postseason, including the 1993 NLCS, as well as the 2022 and 2023 NLDS.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Wednesday in Atlanta; the first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.